BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp, Wells Financial to merge in a transaction valued at about $39.8 mln
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge
FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Germany's Siemens does not foresee any further significant acquisitions in oil and gas equipment following its agreement to buy Dresser Rand for $7.6 billion, it said.
"We do believe now with Rolls Royce and Dresser-Rand we have the gap closed so we would not expect any material acquisition in the next years on this one," Chief Executive Joe Kaeser told a conference call for analysts and journalists.
Siemens in May agreed to buy the energy gas turbine and compressor business of Britain's Rolls-Royce. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Sprott Focus Trust, Inc (Nasdaq-Fund) implements a share repurchase program
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: