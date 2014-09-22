FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Germany's Siemens does not foresee any further significant acquisitions in oil and gas equipment following its agreement to buy Dresser Rand for $7.6 billion, it said.

"We do believe now with Rolls Royce and Dresser-Rand we have the gap closed so we would not expect any material acquisition in the next years on this one," Chief Executive Joe Kaeser told a conference call for analysts and journalists.

Siemens in May agreed to buy the energy gas turbine and compressor business of Britain's Rolls-Royce. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)