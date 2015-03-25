BRUSSELS, March 25 European Union antitrust
regulators have suspended their investigation into Siemens'
$7.6 billion bid for U.S. oilfield equipment maker
Dresser-Rand Group while waiting for more data from the
German industrial group.
The European Commission suspended its probe on March 19, a
filing on its website showed on Wednesday. The Commission and
the companies could not be immediately reached for comment.
Last month the EU competition authority voiced concerns that
the merged company would compete only with General Electric
in turbo compressors and drivers for
trains.
Siemens, Europe's largest engineering group, hopes the deal
will boost its presence in the U.S. shale oil and gas industry.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Susan Thomas)