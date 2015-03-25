(Adds Commission, Siemens comments)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, March 25 European Union antitrust
regulators have suspended their investigation into Siemens'
$7.6 billion bid for U.S. oilfield equipment maker
Dresser-Rand Group while waiting for "important
information" from the German company.
The European Commission suspended its probe on March 19, a
filing on its website showed on Wednesday.
"The clock was stopped because there is an important piece
of information that the Commission has requested from the
parties and has not been submitted yet," Commission spokesman
Ricardo Cardoso said.
Siemens said the delay would not affect the deal.
"We're on schedule and still expect the transaction to close
in the summer of 2015 or earlier. Please understand that we
can't comment in further detail on ongoing proceedings,"
spokesman Alexander Becker said.
Last month the EU competition authority voiced concerns that
the merged company would compete only with General Electric
in turbo compressors and drivers for
trains.
Such concerns usually ratchet up the pressure on companies
to offer concessions such as asset sales or make it easier for
rivals to use their technologies or patents in order to ease
regulatory concerns.
Siemens, Europe's largest engineering group, hopes the deal
will boost its presence in the U.S. shale oil and gas industry.
