BRIEF-Ferrellgas expands footprint in Southern California with acquisition of Valley Center Propane
* Ferrellgas partners lp - terms of transaction were not disclosed.
FRANKFURT, July 17 German engineering group Siemens has been preparing an offer to acquire U.S.-based compressor and turbine maker Dresser-Rand, German magazine Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, citing sources close to Siemens.
It said Siemens had mandated Lazard to put together an offer for Dresser-Rand, which has a market value of $4.6 billion, and would consider a hostile takeover if necessary.
Siemens declined to comment on the report. Dresser-Rand was not immediately available. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
PARIS, March 15 French oil major Total has started up production from the Moho Nord site off the coast of the Republic of Congo, with the facility set to have a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
* Abenteuer acquires Temiskaming & Fabre Cobalt-Silver Property