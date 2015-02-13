BRUSSELS Feb 13 European Union antitrust
regulators opened an in-depth investigation on Friday into
Siemens' bid for U.S. oilfield equipment maker
Dresser-Rand Group Inc, concerned that the $7.6 billion
bid deal may push up prices.
"The transaction would reduce the number of competitors from
three main players to two main players in all of these markets.
This may lead to less product variety and ultimately higher
prices," the European Commission said in a statement.
Reuters reported on Feb. 11 that the EU competition
authority would launch a full-scale probe after the companies
decided not to offer concessions to allay its concerns.
Siemens, Europe's largest engineering group, wants to
reinforce its presence in the U.S. shale oil and gas industry
through the deal.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)