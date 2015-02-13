(Adds Siemens' comments, details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Feb 13 European Union antitrust
regulators are to probe deeper into Siemens' bid for
U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc on
concerns that the $7.6 billion deal may reduce competition and
push up prices.
The move by the European Commission could take the shine off
the takeover, one of Siemens' biggest. Chief Executive Joe
Kaeser had to defend the deal at the annual company's meeting
last month while analysts have questioned the price tag.
The Commission said the merged company would compete only
with General Electric in turbo compressors and drivers
for trains.
"The transaction would reduce the number of competitors from
three main players to two main players in all of these markets.
This may lead to less product variety and ultimately higher
prices," the EU executive said in a statement.
Reuters was the first to report on Feb. 11 that the EU
competition authority would launch a full-scale probe after the
companies decided not to offer concessions to allay its
concerns.
Siemens, Europe's largest engineering group, declined to
comment on the specifics of the case, saying that it still
expected to close the transaction in the summer of 2015 or
earlier.
The company wants to reinforce its presence in the U.S.
shale oil and gas industry through the deal.
The Commission set a June 19 deadline for its decision.
Siemens may have to offer concessions to secure approval if it
fails to convince the watchdog that its concerns are not
significant.
(Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan in Frankfurt; editing
by Adrian Croft)