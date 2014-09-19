FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Germany's Siemens plans to offer more than $6.1 billion, or $80 per share, for U.S. compressor and turbine maker Dresser-Rand, Germany's Manager Magazin said on Friday.

Siemens declined to comment on the report.

Such an offer would put Siemens in competition with Swiss pump maker Sulzer, which said on Wednesday it was in talks on a potential merger with Dresser-Rand. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by William Hardy)