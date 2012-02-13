* 4th-qtr EPS $0.18 vs est $0.20
* 4th-qtr rev up 50 pct to $160.0 mln
Feb 13 Drew Industries Inc, which
makes components for recreational vehicles (RV) and manufactured
homes, posted lower - than-expected quarterly profit,
hurt by higher material and production costs.
"The short-term factors which adversely affected Drew's
fourth-quarter results were almost entirely related to the RV
segment," the company said in a statement.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported a profit of
$4.1 million, or 18 cents per share, compared with $3.1 million,
or 14 cents per share, a year ago.
Net sales rose 50 percent to $160 million.
Three analysts on average were expecting the company to earn
20 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the White Plains, New York-based company, which
have gained 42 percent of their value in the last six months,
closed at $26.54 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)