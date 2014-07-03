CHICAGO, July 3 The Chicago Board of Trade fined
the clearing arm of agricultural trading company Louis Dreyfus
Corp $15,000 for violating rules in the soybean meal
market, the exchange said on Thursday.
In October 2011, Term Commodities, a subsidiary of Louis
Dreyfus, improperly tried to adjust its position in October 2011
soybean meal futures, according to a disciplinary notice from
CBOT owner CME Group Inc.
The adjustment involved long and short positions Term held
during the contract's delivery period that exceeded one percent
of open interest, the notice said.
Louis Dreyfus did not immediately respond to an email
seeking comment. The company is the "D" of the so-called ABCD
majors that dominate agricultural commodities, alongside Archer
Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd and Cargill Inc
.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Grant McCool)