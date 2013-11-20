Nov 20 :
* D.R. Horton Inc, KB Home : Raymond James
raises to market
perform from underperform
* Lennar Corp : Raymond James raises to strong buy from
outperform
* St. Joe Co : Raymond James raises to outperform from
market perform
