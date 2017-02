April 23 Top U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc posted a third straight jump in new home orders and said second-half profitability will be stronger.

Horton's second-quarter net income was $40.6 million, or 13 cents a share, up from $27.8 million, or 9 cents a share, a year ago.

Net sales orders rose 19 percent to 5,899 homes. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)