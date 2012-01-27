* Q1 EPS $0.09 vs est $0.04
* Revenue $885.6 mln vs est $896.9 mln
* Order value jumps 17 pct
Jan 27 D.R. Horton Inc, the top
U.S. homebuilder, posted a first-quarter profit that beat market
expectations, helped by a surge in orders indicating a
stabilizing housing market, and said it was looking at spring
selling season with "cautious optimism."
The meltdown in the U.S. housing market triggered the
2007-09 recession, but home building has seen growth in the last
few quarters and building permits jumped to a 1-1/2 year high in
November.
Horton, which focuses on lower-end homes for first-time
homebuyers, had been hurt as a massive overhang of used and
foreclosed homes have resulted in lower pricing power for
builders of new houses.
Evidence is mounting that a recovery is building, though the
improvement has been erratic.
Earlier in the day, Canadian wood panels maker Norbord Inc
said the U.S. housing sector is at an inflection point
and is now in the early phase of a more gradual rebound.
Horton, which competes with Lennar Corp and
PulteGroup, said net sales orders rose 17 percent to
$705.6 million. Orders are a leading indicator for builders,
which do not recognize revenue until they close on a home.
Lennar, which also posted a sharp jump in quarterly orders,
said high rental rates were driving customers to buy new homes,
and low home prices and low interest rates were helping.
Horton's October-December net income was $27.7 million, or 9
cents a share, compared with a net loss of $20.4 million, or 6
cents a share, a year ago. Revenue rose 15 percent to $885.6
million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 4 cents a
share, on revenue of $896.9 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $14.12 on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Gopakumar Warrier)