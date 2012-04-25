April 25 DR Horton, Inc. on Wednesday
sold $350 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $300 million.
Citigroup, JP Morgan, and UBS were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: D.R. HORTON, INC.
AMT $ MLN COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2017
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012
MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 4.749 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/01/2012
S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 389.7 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH DOUBLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
(Editing by James Dalgleish)