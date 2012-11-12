BRIEF-Coach sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.3375 per share
* Coach inc. Declares quarterly cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Nov 12 Top U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc quarterly profit nearly tripled as gross margins improved and net sales orders rose.
Net income rose to $100.1 million, or 30 cents per share for the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $35.7 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Homebuilding revenue climbed 21 percent to $1.30 billion. Net sales orders grew 24 percent in the quarter.
* Spectra Energy partners reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results