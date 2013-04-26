April 26 D.R. Horton Inc, the No.1 U.S. home builder, reported a 173 percent jump in quarterly profit and said orders for future sales rose 34 percent.

Net income rose to $111.0 million, or 32 cents per share, in the second quarter from $40.6 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 49 percent to $1.39 billion.

D.R. Horton has benefited from a recovering U.S. housing market that led to a short supply of new homes available for sale.