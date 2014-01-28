Jan 28 D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a 4 percent rise in orders in the first quarter as housing demand picked up after slowing over the summer.

Net income almost doubled to $123.2 million, or 36 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $66.3 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 33 percent to $1.64 billion. Orders increased 4 percent to 5,454 homes. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)