Jan 29 D.R. Horton Inc, the biggest U.S. home builder, said net income more than doubled due to higher selling prices, and reported a 39 percent jump in orders.

Net income rose to $66.3 million, or 20 cents per share, for the quarter ended December from $27.7 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Homebuilding revenue rose 39 percent to $1.22 billion. Net orders were up at 5,259 homes.