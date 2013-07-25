(Corrects third paragraph to say net income fell 81.5 pct, not
98 pct)
July 25 D.R. Horton Inc, the No.1 U.S.
home builder, reported a 47 percent increase in third-quarter
homebuilding revenue and said orders rose 12 percent.
Demand for homes has remained strong despite a recent rise
in mortgage rates as a shortage of homes available for sale has
enabled builders to raise prices.
Net income fell 81.5 percent to $146 million, or 42 cents
per share, in the third quarter, from $787.8 million, or $2.22
per share, a year earlier.
The same quarter a year ago included a $716.7 million tax
benefit.
Homebuilding revenue rose to $1.64 billion.
Net orders were up at 6,822 homes.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)