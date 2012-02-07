Feb 7 Halliburton Co, the North
American leader in hydraulic fracturing services, believes more
weakness in natural gas prices may lead to a further drilling
decline that could start weighing on its margins by the middle
of this year.
The company had expected North America's fracking market to
stay in balance through the year, but Chief Financial Officer
Mark McCollum said the effects of a mild winter on gas prices
could deepen the slump and lead to some overcapacity by
mid-2012.
Speaking at the Credit Suisse Energy Summit on Tuesday,
McCollum repeated warnings about the disruptions of moving
fracking crews out of natural gas basins to liquids regions. He
also said weather disruptions could temporarily knock about a
percentage point off profit margins, which were above 27 percent
in the fourth quarter. "That then would go away as the year
progresses," he said.
He anticipated improvement in margins outside North America,
which were 15 percent last quarter, throughout the year.
Shares of Halliburton were down 1.5 percent at $36.85 in
morning trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco, editing by Dave
Zimmerman)