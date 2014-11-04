Nov 4 Drillinginfo Inc, a company that gathers
and manages data used in oil and gas exploration, has selected
underwriters to lead a potential initial public offering that
could value the firm at more than $500 million, according to
people familiar with the matter.
Drillinginfo is working with banks including Morgan Stanley
and Citigroup Inc on the potential offering, which
could come as soon as next year, the sources said this week.
They asked not be identified because the matter is not public.
"Drillinginfo does not comment on rumors and speculation,
and we have made no announcements to that effect," the company
said in a statement. Representatives for Morgan Stanley and
Citigroup declined to comment.
The company was started in 1999 as a simple online permit
database. By 2009, it was one of the largest oil and gas
databases in the world due to the North American energy boom.
Austin, Texas-based Drillinginfo, which has 500 employees,
offers maps, geological surveillance, land title research and
related data to more than 3,200 oil and gas companies that
represent 90 percent of U.S. energy production, according to its
website.
The company raised $165 million in 2012 from a group of
investors that included Insight Venture Partners, Battery
Ventures and Eastern Advisors Private Fund.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)