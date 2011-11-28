FRANKFURT Nov 28 German telecom services
provider Drillisch has accused a Deutsche Telekom
executive of stock market manipulation and has asked
public prosecutors to investigate, escalating a dispute over
fees.
A spokesman for the Public Prosecutor's Office in the city
of Hanau told Reuters on Monday it received a complaint from
Drillisch, accusing Telekom board member Manfred Balz of market
manipulation, and that it referred the case to prosecutors in
Frankfurt.
The spokeman added this would automatically
trigger an investigation.
"The allegation of fraud against key players of Drillisch
AG, spread by Dr. Balz on 7 November 2011 and the subsequent
slump in the share prices of Drillisch AG, provides grounds for
the suspicion that Dr. Balz and other persons in charge at
Deutsche Telekom AG have violated the prohibition of market
manipulation," Drillisch said, citing Hanau prosecutors. The
spokesman for the prosecutor's office did not comment on the
wording of the quote.
Drillisch did not quantify or name the other managers.
The statement followed Deutsche Telekom's claims earlier this
month that it was defrauded by Drillisch.
A Deutsche Telekom spokesman on Monday said the
company rejected Drillisch's claims and that it stood by its
fraud accusations.
On Nov. 7, shares in Drillisch nearly halved after Balz,
Deutsche Telekom's head of Legal and Compliance, said the
company cut business ties with the German telecom services
provider and that it had filed criminal charges.
At the time Deutsche Telekom accused Drillisch, which sells
pre-paid mobile phone contracts that run on Telekom's network,
of commission fraud.
It claimed that a Drillisch subsidiary had activated "tens
of thousands" of mobile phone accounts, without actually selling
any contracts. Drillisch rejected those claims.
Drillisch declined to comment further on Monday.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Gugau; Editing by
Erica Billingham)