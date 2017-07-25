Drillisch CEO urges shareholders to approve takeover by United Internet

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Drillisch urged shareholders in the German mobile operator to approve an issue of new shares that will trigger a takeover by United Internet in a deal valued at over 8 billion euros ($9.33 billion).

The merger, if approved on Tuesday, will create Germany's fourth-largest telecoms operator, creating a stronger competitor to Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica Deutschland with both broadband and mobile services.

Vlasios Choulidis told an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on Tuesday the deal represented a unique growth opportunity that Drillisch would not be able to achieve without United Internet's strong brands and broadband and TV services.

"We called this extraordinary meeting because we want to take advantage of an extraordinary opportunity for Drillisch. Say 'Yes,'" Choulidis said.

The motion to issue 108 million new shares requires the approval of 75 percent of shareholders of Drillisch, a budget German mobile operator that does not have its own network but has a deal to use Telefonica Deutschland's on favourable terms.

The vote is the last step in a staged shares-and-cash transaction in which Drillisch has already acquired 7.8 percent of United Internet's 1&1 retail telecoms brand and United Internet owns just under 31 percent of Drillisch.