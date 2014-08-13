FRANKFURT Aug 13 Drillisch AG on Wednesday said it expects earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2014 to reach the upper end of a forecast range between 82 million euros and 85 million euros ($109-$114 million).

The mobile phone company published key first-half earnings figures a day ahead of the scheduled release date. Drillisch EBITDA in the first half of 2014 rose 24.2 percent to 42.4 million euros.

Drillisch is due to report full results on Thursday Aug. 14.

(1 US dollar = 0.7481 euro) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans)