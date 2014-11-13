FRANKFURT Nov 13 Drillisch says

* expects 2014 EBITDA at high end of 82-85 mln target range and further increase to 95-100 mln eur in 2015

* to keep dividend at least stable at 1.60 euros in 2014 and 2015

* Q3 EBITDA up 23.4 pct at 22.2 mln eur vs yr-earlier

* Q3 service revenue up 2.9 pct at 70.2 mln eur

* subscribers up 8.9 pct at 2.021 million subscribers