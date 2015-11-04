Nov 3 Drillisch AG, the German mobile virtual network operator, reported on Tuesday its third-quarter profit doubled from the prior year, and it reiterated that it sees its full-year profit at the upper end of its prior range.

The company reported a quarterly profit of 76.2 million euros, an increase of 104.6 percent over last year.

The company said it expects its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for 2015 at the upper end of its previously announced forecast range of 95 million to 100 million euros ($104.12 million to $109.60 million). It also reiterated its prior forecast for 2016 for Ebitda of between 115 million and 120 million euros.

The Maintal, Germany-based company said it had 2.547 million subscribers at the end of the first nine months of the year, an increase of 26 percent.

Mobile virtual network operators rent access on bigger rivals' networks and tend to sell cheaper mobile plans, often without a long-term contract and targeted at youth or ethnic niches.

