* O2 says Drillisch is a reliable partner

* Vodafone says noticed nothing suspicious

* Analysts recommend buying Drillisch after shares drop

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) rivals Vodafone and O2 Germany said on Tuesday they have no plans to cut their business ties with German telecoms service provider Drillisch , which Deutsche Telekom said on Monday it was suing.

Drillisch does not have its own wireless network but buys mobile minutes from the large network operators and sells them on under its own brands.

Deutsche Telekom said it had filed criminal charges against Drillisch because it suspected a subsidiary of the company that sells pre-paid mobile phone contracts that run on Telekom's network committed commission fraud.

A spokesman for O2, owned by Telefonica , said on Tuesday that Drillisch has long been a reliable partner, while Vodafone said it had not noticed anything suspicious in its dealings with Drillisch.

E-Plus, the fourth wireless network operator in Germany, has hardly any business with Drillisch.

Drillisch's shares nearly halved their value in response to Deutsche Telekom's statement, hitting their lowest level in two years. On Tuesday they regained some ground, closing 12 percent higher at 5.60 euros.

Analysts said they saw the impact of the fraud charges as limited and recommended that investors take advantage of the share price drop to snap up shares at a good price.

"The shares now trade at a 15-16 percent dividend yield. That looks rather safe, even if Drillisch has to pay back commissions," Commerzbank analyst Heike Pauls said in a note.

WestLB analysts said the comments from Vodafone and O2 should ease pressure on the stock and recommended that investors wait until the end of the week to make any decisions.

"The telecom industry is full of accusations and recriminations between operators based on suspicions of fraudulent behaviour, so investors should not jump to conclusions," they said.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, five of seven analysts who cover the stock have a "buy" or "strong buy" recommendation on Drillisch shares, while the other two have a "hold" rating. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)