By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Oct 23 Australian oil and gas
producers Beach Energy and Drillsearch Energy Ltd
agreed to a billion dollar merger on Friday, the day
after Santos rejected a $5 billion offer, signalling the
industry's fortunes may be bottoming.
The pace of deals in the sector has picked up as a slump in
oil prices since June last year has battered share prices to
such weak levels that companies and assets are proving
irresistible to buyers with sufficient funds.
"Here it's been a particularly painful year for (energy)
equities, which has generated once-in-a-cycle type opportunites
for people with a more bullish long-term view on oil prices,"
said Adrian Prendergast an analyst with Morgans in Melbourne.
Analysts said the string of bids over the past month,
including Suncor's C$4.3 billion bid for Canadian Oil
Sands, suggested acquirors see oil prices bottoming as
supply comes out of the market, especially in the United States.
"It does provide some indication the industry thinks it may
miss the opportunity to transact in this recent oil price rout
as people in the market have become more positive about oil
prices next year," said Scott Simpson, an analyst at GMP
Securities in Perth.
The Drillsearch-Beach merger followed a A$7.1 billion ($5.2
billion) bid for Santos from a firm backed by the royal families
of Brunei and the United Arab Emirates and an A$11.7 billion bid
by Woodside Petroleum for Oil Search Ltd.
"We are starting to see M&A as a real theme as cashed-up
groups seek assets with exposure to oil price upside," UBS
analyst Nik Burns said in a note on the Scepter bid for Santos.
Drillsearch agreed to a takeover offer valuing it at A$384
million, a 27 percent premium to its close on Thursday, to
create a combined company worth about A$1.2 billion. The
enlarged group would be Australia's biggest onshore oil and gas
producer.
The two companies, both with good cashflows and little debt,
said they would be well-positioned to snap up distressed assets,
possibly from Santos or Origin Energy, which is also
beefing up its balance sheet, to expand beyond their core in the
Cooper Basin.
"This is not about squeezing the lemon, this is about
finding growth opportunities," Drillsearch Chairman Jim McKerlie
told analysts.
The merger of Beach and Drillsearch had long been expected
as they are already partners in Cooper Basin oil and gas
acreage, Beach owns a 4 percent stake in Drillsearch and they
are both 19.9 percent owned by Seven Group Holdings.
Combined, they expect to produce 10.6 million to 11.8
million barrels of oil equivalent in the year to June 2016.
Drillsearch shares jumped 25 percent to A$0.82, trading just
below the implied value of the offer, while Beach's shares rose
2.3 percent.
