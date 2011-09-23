* Cognac makers focus on wider emerging market footprint
* See good growth outside China in other Asian economies
* Industry optimistic for 2011 after record sales in 2010
* Hennessy and Martell brands neck and neck in China
By David Jones
LONDON, Sept 23 France's cognac industry is
looking beyond the fast-growing Chinese market to drive growth
into the future with eyes on promising new markets such as
Vietnam, Taiwan and Russia as emerging market drinkers get a
taste for the French tipple.
China has quickly become the world's biggest cognac market
in terms of sales with some cognac groups making up to a third
of their profits in the world's most populous country, but now
they are looking to other nations to spread the growth.
The big four cognac houses - Hennessy, Remy Martin, Martell
and Courvoisier - are already searching out new markets for the
97 percent of the French spirit which is exported each year as
they aim to be not over-reliant on just one market.
The industry, based in south-western France, has recovered
from the world downturn in 2008 and 2009 with sales now again
growing, and industry leaders believe a wider spread of exports
will help cushion cognac if the hard times return again.
Cognac consumption rose 8.5 percent to 11.3 million
12-bottle cases in 2010 according to industry magazine Impact,
as actual sales rose 30 percent making the industry worth a
historic annual high of more than 1.8 billion euros ($2.5
billion).
The industry is small compared to the near 100 million case
annual sales of scotch whisky with top brand Johnnie Walker
outselling the whole cognac industry, but cognac makers are
focused on quality, especially in the emerging market world.
The four big players - which account for over 80 percent of
industry volumes - have all seen a recovery led by the expansion
into Asian emerging markets and also the move to higher quality
and hence higher-priced cognacs from the world's drinkers.
Although the U.S. is still the biggest cognac market by
volume it is led by the least expensive Very Special (VS)
quality category, while the emerging markets of China and Russia
focus on older and hence more expensive ranges such as Very
Superior Old Pale (VSOP), Extra Old (XO) and even older cognacs.
The new optimistic mood is reflected by the biggest cognac
player Hennessy which sells 4.6 million cases worldwide and is
owned 66 percent by the world's largest luxury goods group LVMH
and 34 percent by the world's top spirits maker, the
Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka group Diageo
"As an industry we are more than cautiously optimistic,
demand is strong, very strong in fact, with double digit
percentage increases in demand," said Hennessy's international
director Andre de Bausset.
However, he is very aware of what happens with over reliance
on just one market, as when the industry relied heavily on Japan
some 20 years ago and suffered in 1992 when the Japanese market
saw a sharp decline.
"After China, Vietnam is starting to emerge, Chinese
influenced markets such as Taiwan and Malaysia and other
south-eastern Asia markets like Cambodia and Laos are also
promising," de Bausset added.
Cognac industry exports to Asia grew volumes over 34 percent
in 2010, and Hennessy sells around one quarter of its own
volumes in China where it runs neck and neck with Martell for
top spot with both having market shares of 30-percent plus.
REMY IN CHINA
For world No 2 cognac maker Remy Martin, which sell around
1.9 million cases a year, China is a key market as around one
third of its parent company's earnings come from the country and
it is already the group's No 1 market in terms of overall sales.
Remy has big exposure to Asia with half its volume heading
there -- and three-quarters of that to China -- with America
accounting for 30 percent and Europe the remaining 20 percent.
The cognac maker's owner Remy Cointreau recently
sold off its Heidsieck champagnes to focus on cognacs, other
spirits and liqueurs and is controlled by the Heriard Dubreuil
and Cointreau families which own 57 percent of the company.
"We are not seeing any sign of a slowdown in China with 30
million new middle income consumers entering the market each
year," said Remy Martin's Chief Executive Officer Patrick Piana.
"China is a very big piece of Asia, but satellite countries
are growing very fast as well," he added. Piana is interested in
Vietnam which is seeing strong double-digit percentage growth,
India, where Remy set up a subsidiary last year, and Singapore.
At Martell, owned by French spirits giant Pernod Ricard
, China is also its biggest market while the company
also has eyes on markets in eastern Europe for the brand which
sells around 1.9 million cases annually around the world.
Martell is the oldest of the big four houses, found in 1715,
and returned to French hands in 2001 when Diageo and Pernod
split up the old Seagram's drinks empire in a move which also
gave the French group Chivas Regal scotch whisky.
"One of our best markets is Russia and those markets around
Russia like Ukraine which are growing at over 10 percent," said
Guillaume Buisson, Martell's regional director for Europe and
America.
Courvoisier is the smallest of the big four cognac houses
selling around 1.2 million cases annually and the least exposed
to growing emerging markets. Traditionally, it has had a heavy
reliance on the U.S. and UK markets after being owned by the
British Simon family throughout most of the 20th century.
The brand currently owned by U.S.-based Fortune Brands
since the breakup of Allied Domecq in 2005, is also very
reliant on the least expensive VS quality for 60 percent of its
volume, and it is this dependence on mature markets and the
lower quality VS segment that the group is looking to change.
Courvoisier president and general manager Patrice Pinet said
the U.S. and UK accounts for 70 percent of the brand's volume,
and although relatively late into emerging markets its cognac
sales in key markets such as China and Russia are growing at
over 20 percent.
"Russia has been particularly strong for Courvoisier and
also Vietnam by reviving the old French connection with the
area," he added.
Its owner Fortune is set to spinoff its home and securities
business next month and operate as a pure drinks group focusing
on key brands such as Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon as well
as Courvoisier and renamed itself as Beam as of Oct. 4. But this
move has prompted speculation that the group may become a
takeover target.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
(Reporting by David Jones)