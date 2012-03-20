March 20 The decline in U.S. soda consumption accelerated last year, as fast-growing energy drinks failed to offset weakness in traditional colas from Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc, a beverage industry newsletter said on Tuesday.

Total sales volume of soda fell about 1 percent in 2011 to 9.27 billion cases, according to Beverage Digest, about the same level it was in 1996.

Excluding energy drinks such as Red Bull and Rockstar, soda volume would be down 1.5 percent, Beverage Digest said. The category fell about 0.5 percent in 2010.

