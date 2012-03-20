March 20 The decline in U.S. soda consumption
accelerated last year, as fast-growing energy drinks failed to
offset weakness in traditional colas from Coca-Cola Co
and PepsiCo Inc, a beverage industry newsletter said on
Tuesday.
Total sales volume of soda fell about 1 percent in 2011 to
9.27 billion cases, according to Beverage Digest, about the same
level it was in 1996.
Excluding energy drinks such as Red Bull and Rockstar, soda
volume would be down 1.5 percent, Beverage Digest said. The
category fell about 0.5 percent in 2010.
(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Derek
Caney)