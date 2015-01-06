Jan 6 Driven Brands Inc, the owner of franchised
U.S. automotive repair chains including Maaco and Meineke Car
Care, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $600
million, according to several people familiar with the matter.
Charlotte, North Carolina-based Driven Brands, owned by
private equity firm Harvest Partners LP, is working with
investment bank Harris Williams & Co on the potential sale, the
people said this week.
The sources asked not to be identified because the sale
process is confidential. Representatives for Driven Brands,
Harvest Partners and Harris Williams declined to comment.
Harvest Partners acquired Driven Brands in December 2011.
The company operates more than 1,700 automotive body repair and
service locations that are franchised under brands including
Maaco, Meineke, Merlin and Econo Lube. Driven Brands acquired
Merlin, which operates primarily in the Chicago suburbs, last
February.
Deals in the automotive aftermarket industry are on the rise
due to growth in the number of light vehicles on the road and an
increase in average age of vehicles.
Recent deals have included Advance Auto Parts' $2
billion purchase of General Parts International, private equity
firm Leonard Green & Partners LP's $400 million acquisition of
Mister Car Wash, and Blackstone Group LP's acquisition of
a majority stake in Service King Collision Repair Centers.
(Reporting by Mike Stone and Olivia Oran in New York; editing
by Matthew Lewis)