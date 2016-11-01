UPDATE 1-Toshiba reckoning looms with chip decision, nuclear hole unresolved
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
Nov 1 Droit, a financial technology company whose software helps improve compliance in derivatives trading, said on Tuesday it has raised $16 million from investors, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Wells Fargo & Co and trading firm DRW Holdings.
The investment comes as banks are looking for new ways to use technology and data to comply with regulations enacted since the financial crisis.
New York-based Droit said in a statement that its software helps ensure that trades are compliant with rules across different geographies and legal jurisdictions.
Droit was founded in 2012 by former derivative traders, quantitative analysts and technologists at UBS Group AG , Barclays PLC and Morgan Stanley
Droit said venture capital firm Pivot Investment Partners also participated in the funding round, which will support the opening of an office in Singapore and an expansion of sales and marketing.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Expected to offer estimate of charge on US nuclear business Friday
TORONTO, Jan 26 A Canadian court ruled on Thursday that a lawsuit against Tahoe Resources Inc filed by Guatemalan men who claim to have been shot by the miner's private security guards can proceed in British Columbia, according to a copy of the judgment seen by Reuters.
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost.