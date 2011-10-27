Oct 27 Dropbox, the company behind the popular
virtual file cabinet, is branching out to small and
medium-sized businesses with the new service "Dropbox for
Teams."
The San Francisco-based company allows people to access
documents, photos and videos from several different places such
as laptops, smartphones and computers provided they have
downloaded Dropbox on each device.
A certain amount of storage is free though the company
charges a user for more capacity.
With Teams, Dropbox will allow a business to let five users
access 1,000 gigabytes of storage for $795 per year. Each
additional user costs $125, which also comes with an additional
200 gigabyte of storage.
Dropbox launched Teams after realizing that 1 million
businesses were using its virtual file cabinet already to
transfer files and documents, said Sujay Jaswa, vice president
of business development at Dropbox.
To entice customers to upgrade to Teams, Dropbox offers
such services as centralized billing and phone support.
Dropbox has 45 million users and competes with the likes of
Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Docs, Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iCloud and
Box.net.
The company recently closed a $250 million round of funding
giving it a valuation of $4 billion, according to reports.
