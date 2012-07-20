NEW YORK, July 20 Thomas Grisafi, a commodities trader in Indiana, only has to look outside his window to see the effects of the worst drought to hit the Midwest corn belt since 1956.

He trades each day from the 100-acre farm he bought last year in DeMotte, Indiana, a town of less than 4,000 people about 65 miles south of Chicago. The small crop of corn he planted this year has alr eady sh r iveled and died.

But he's still making hundreds of bets each day that the price of corn is going to drop after jumping nearly 50 percent since early June, stoking fears of global food inflation. Fo r story, click [ID: n L2 E8IK1DB].

"America isn't set up to run on $8 corn. If we get to $9 or $10, we won't stay there for long," he said. Corn futures settled slightly above $8 on Thursday.

The unrelenting drought in the Midwest is prompting investors to speculate on the effects that near-record corn prices will have throughout the broad economy. Fo r story, click[ID: n L2E8IHG1S]

Corn is a major component in the production of foods ranging from beef to breakfast cereal. While analysts predict that most food companies are insulated from short-term effects thanks to their hedging strategies, the spike in corn prices could eat into corporate earnings over the next six to 12 months as hedging trades expire.

That's leading analysts and investors to reposition their strategies for everything from tractor manufacturers to options contracts.

Here are some of their suggestions on how to play the effects of one of the worst droughts in memory:

FOOD AND FARM PRODUCERS

Diane Geissler, an analyst at CLSA, a brokerage firm owned by French bank Credit Agricole, s aid that food companies like General Mills and Ke llogg < K .N> should largely sidestep the effects of the drought.

But, she cautioned, "the closer you are to the raw commodity the more exposed you are." After a trip to the Midwest last week, she downgraded her opinion on meat producers Smithfield Foods and Tyson Foods. Smithfield Foods, for instance, gets 71 percent of its revenues from pork production, according to Thomson Reuters data.

While the company has fallen 23 percent since the start of the year and currently trades at a price to earnings ratio of 8.4, Geissler said that the market might not yet be fully factoring in the damage to the corn crop.

"I think that this is the real deal, and the elevated prices are likely to remain fairly sticky," she said.

Thilo Wrede, an analyst at Jefferies, said that ConAgra Foods is another company that is more exposed to meat and grain prices than its competitors, in part because it may not be in the position to pass on higher costs to its lower-income consumers. The company, which is behind brands like Chef Boyardee, Egg Beaters and Healthy Choice, has seen its stock fall nearly 7 percent since the start of the year.

Wrede has a more favorable opinion of Diamond Foods , whose largest exposure to corn prices comes in the form of its Pop Secret brand of microwave popcorn, he said.

He has a 'hold' recommendation on the stock in light of its recent accounting issues that required the company to restate its recent financial reports. The stock had fallen nearly 43 percent this year through Thursday's close.

Eric Marshall, a fund manager at Hodges Capital, is focusing on farm machinery while he has been selling positions in companies exposed to meat and dairy prices. He's recently added to his position in Titan Machinery in his $176 million Hodges Small Cap fund. "You've seen companies like Deere react to headlines, but we think that Titan Machinery could be a company that could actually benefit from this," he said.

That's because Titan Machinery's customers are concentrated in the Western portion of the corn belt in states like Nebraska, the Dakotas, and western Iowa that have not been affected by the drought. [ID: nL2E8IJ9ER]

These farmers may yield 20 percent less this year than last, but could still have record incomes because of the high prices, Marshall noted. That, along with favorable tax treatment of the purchase of farm equipment, could lead to an increase in sales.

Shares of Titan Machinery are down 12 percent over the last three months as part of a reaction to the drought and trade at a price to earnings ratio of 14. Shares are up 34 percent since the start of the year.

COMMODITY TRADES

Grisafi, the commodities trader with the Indiana farm who is a lso t he president of trading firm Indiana Grain Co., attributes the high corn prices to both the drought and the lingering effects of the collapse of MF Global, the firm led by former New Jersey Gove r nor Jon Corzine.

"A lot of farmers and ranchers who used to use a lot of options haven't been doing it because they've lost faith in the market," he said. "Now yo u see people scrambling and that's the price action we've been see i ng."

Grisafi, who calls himself a "speculator" who is "in and out of the market a million times a day," said that he expects corn prices to fall as the market calms. He's largely buying 3-month puts, which gives him the right but not obligation to sell corn futures at slightly lower prices.

Peter Sorrentino, portfolio manager of the $94 million Huntington Real Strategies fund (HRSTX), said that he is getting closer to selling his long positions in corn. "A lot of money is flowing into the market right now and it's getting out of hand and distorting prices," he said.

He likes Archer Daniel Midlands instead because the company will be able to pass on higher corn prices as an ethanol distiller, he said. The company's shares were down 4.6 percent for the year through Thursday's close. They trade at a price to earnings ratio of 13.7 and come with a dividend yield of 2.6 percent. (Reporting By David Randall; Editing by Walden Siew and Andrew Hay)