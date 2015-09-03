BRIEF-Norsat enters into definitive agreement with Hytera Communications
* Norsat International Inc - transaction has unanimous support of norsat's independent directors.
LONDON, Sept 3 Global economic losses from drought are likely to reach more than $8 billion in the next few months as the El Nino weather pattern intensifies, reinsurance broker Aon Benfield said on Thursday.
Total economic losses from drought in the United States are likely to reach at least $3 billion, mainly due to agricultural damage in California, Aon Benfield said in its monthly catastrophe report.
"As we continue to see the prospect of El Nino becoming one of the strongest in decades, more and more impacts will be apparent around the world," Steve Bowen, associate director of Aon Benfield's catastrophe modelling team and meteorologist, said in a statement.
The current El Nino weather phenomenon is expected to peak between October and January and could turn into one of the strongest on record, experts from the World Meteorological Organisation said this week. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
March 27 Sealed Air Corp said it would sell its cleaning and chemicals systems division, Diversey Care, and its food hygiene and cleaning business to Bain Capital Private Equity for about $3.2 billion, as it focuses on its higher-margin businesses.