By Lucia Mutikani
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 13 Americans will face higher
food prices at the supermarket next year because of the worst
drought in half a century, but the impact on overall inflation
will be modest, the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank said in a
report.
It said the drought, which has cut corn and soy bean yields
and sent their prices on the futures market soaring, could add 4
percent more to annual food prices over the next year, drawing
parallels with a similar situation in 1988.
"Based on the relationships between the consumer price index
for food and farm-level prices for crop and livestock, July's
crop price increases and declines in livestock prices could lead
to a 4 percent increase in the CPI for food from September 2011
to September 2012," the Kansas City Fed said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday this
year's corn crop would fall below 11.0 billion bushels for the
first time in six years and the number of bushels yielded per
acre was a 17-year low.
Soybean production was forecast at a five year low and soy
yield per acre nearly a 10-year low.
The drought will also affect meat and dairy prices as more
than 70 percent of the beef herd is in states where pastures are
rated as poor to very poor.
Heat stress has lowered milk production and rising feed
costs are also pressuring hog and poultry producers, the Kansas
City Fed said.
The initial effect will be low meat prices as farmers bring
their animals to the market a bit early to cut losses from the
high cost of feeds. In the long-term, however, a shortage of
animals for slaughter will push up prices.
"A second wave of higher food prices tends to emerge from
rising meat prices. Historically, within a year of a drought,
the initial influx of meat supplies disappears and smaller
breeding herds produce fewer slaughter animals and meat supplies
shrink," the Kansas City Fed said
It said in 1989, livestock prices rose 8 percent, which
contributed to a 10 percent increase in the CPI for meat in
1990.
"Surging crop prices in 2008 contributed to similar meat
price shifts within a year. Historical patterns could re-emerge
if livestock prices rebound in 2013 with shrinking herd sizes,"
the Kansas City Fed.
However, the impact on inflation is likely to be moderate,
given that food accounts for 14 percent of the CPI.
"Thus, a 4-percent rise in retail food price inflation would
contribute 0.6 percent to overall inflation. Higher food prices
have little relationship to core CPI," the Kansas City Fed said.
The CPI increased 1.7 percent in the 12 months to June and
food was up 2.7 percent.