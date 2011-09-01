* Triple-digit heat breaks records, prolongs misery
* Drought intensifies in south, expands to east
By Carey Gillam
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept 1 Record-breaking
triple-digit temperatures were prolonging a devastating drought
that has been baking the U.S. South and the dry spell could
extend into next year and beyond, climate experts said on
Thursday.
"Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse... we are
seeing expansion of this drought. This drought will continue to
persist and likely intensify," said climatologist Mark Svoboda,
with the University of Nebraska's National Drought Mitigation
Center.
The drought is edging its way to the east even as it
intensifies in the southern states, according to a weekly
report released Thursday by a consortium of state and federal
climatologists dubbed the U.S. Drought Monitor.
"We are seeing intensification in the southeast, in
particular Georgia, eastern Alabama," said Svoboda.
The drought increasingly looks likely to extend into next
year, he said.
Hurricane Irene offered only a little respite for some
areas to the east, he said. But the rest of the nation was
contending with mostly dry, warmer-than-normal weather.
A strong tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico was needed to
provide enough precipitation to relieve the parched soils in
the southern Plains, according to Svoboda.
Texas has been the hardest hit, and 2011 was expected to be
the driest calendar year since records were first kept in the
late 19th century. In that key agricultural state, levels of
extreme and exceptional drought totaled 95.04 percent of area
this week, up from 94.42 percent a week ago, the Drought
Monitor reported.
The parched soils and rangeland and lack of rainfall have
decimated crops, left livestock with little to eat or drink and
sparked wildfires across thousands of acres. Texas officials
peg damages at more than $5 billion.
Oklahoma was also suffering, with extreme an exceptional
levels of drought now across 85.37 percent of the state. And
nearly a third of Kansas is in extreme or exceptional drought,
according to the Drought Monitor.
Wheat farmers are questioning whether or not to even try to
plant their new crop this autumn with soils lacking moisture
the plants need to grow.
The drought was starting to engulf Louisiana, where extreme
and exceptional drought grew to 59.50 percent of the state, up
from 55.97 percent a week earlier.
The drought grows worse with each 100 degree
Fahrenheit-plus (40 degree Celsius-plus) day, breaking records
and bringing more misery. Wichita, Kansas, has recorded 50 such
days this year and areas in Texas have recorded more than 80.
Temperatures Thursday were again surpassing 100 degrees in
many parts of the Plains.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by Marguerita Choy)