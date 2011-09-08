* Drought worsens in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico
* Tropical Storm Lee brings winds, but not drought relief
* New tropical storm could bring some relief
By Carey Gillam
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept 8 Raging wildfires and
scorching heat across the U.S. South over the last week, added
to the human, economic and agricultural toll of a historic
drought that climatologists said was only growing more dire.
A tropical storm that moved out of the Gulf of Mexico
within the last week brought no relief and instead brought high
winds that fueled wildfires, according to a weekly report
dubbed the U.S. Drought Monitor that was issued Thursday by a
consortium of state and federal climatologists.
"In a bit of cruel irony, it was the strong and persistent
winds of (Tropical storm) Lee, which just missed the mark of
the drought's epicenter in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico, that
fanned the large number of fire outbreaks in Texas," the report
said.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Drought Monitor map: droughtmonitor.unl.edu/
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
"These people are really suffering out there," said
climatologist Mark Svoboda, who is stationed at the University
of Nebraska's National Drought Mitigation Center. "How can it
get any worse?"
Svoboda said a new tropical storm dubbed "Nate" was moving
toward southern Texas and should make landfall late next
week.
"We'll see where that goes. That might be the next
potential shot of relief for Texas," Svoboda said.
Texas has been the hardest hit by the long-lasting drought,
which is the longest on record for the key agricultural state.
According to the Drought Monitor levels of extreme and
exceptional drought in Texas totaled 95.68 percent, up from
95.04 percent of that state's area a week earlier, the Drought
Monitor reported.
The dry conditions, coupled with persistent temperatures
well above 100 degrees, has sparked wildfires throughout the
state. So far this year, 18,719 fires have burned over 3.5
million acres and thousands of homes and other structures,
according to the Texas Forest Service.
Some 1,386 homes were destroyed in a monstrous fire
southeast of Austin, officials said Thursday, the worst such
destruction by fire of any blaze in Texas history. Two people
have died and 5,000 have been evacuated.
More than 95 percent of the state's pasture and rangelands
are rated as poor or very poor, leaving little for livestock to
eat or drink. Texas officials peg damages at more than $5
billion.
Oklahoma also continues to suffer. Extreme and exceptional
levels of drought now are spread across 85.44 percent of the
state, up from 85.37 percent a week earlier. New Mexico saw
extreme and exceptional drought levels grow to 72.19 percent of
the state, up from 64.88 percent, the Drought Monitor
reported.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by Alden Bentley)