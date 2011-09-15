* Cooler weather welcomed in drought-weary U.S. Plains
* Rainfall still lacking; Texas conditions deteriorate
* Rains forecast over next few days in central Plains
By Carey Gillam
KANSAS CITY, Sept 15 Milder temperatures moved into the
central United States over the last week, offering some relief from
scorching heat, but drought-hit Texas and neighboring states remained
desperate for rain.
"The cooler temperatures helped," said climatologist Mark Svoboda of
the University of Nebraska's Drought Mitigation Center. "The rain did not
really materialize."
Texas continued to be the epicenter of historic drought, as wildfires
raged through the state and water shortages devastated crop production and
livestock herds.
The big agricultural state is suffering from the longest dry period on
record with losses estimated at more than $5 billion.
Nearly 88 percent of Texas now ranks as suffering from "exceptional"
drought, the highest level reported, according to a weekly report dubbed
the U.S. Drought Monitor that was issued Thursday by a consortium of state
and federal climatologists.
A week ago, an estimated 81 percent of the Lone Star State was rated in
the worst category.
"It is really sad when you look at the impacts," Svoboda said of the
conditions in Texas.
From June through August, Texas suffered the hottest three months ever
recorded in the history of the United States, according to the National
Weather Service. And the 12 months ending on Aug. 31 were the driest 12
months in Texas history, with most of the state receiving just 21 percent
of its annual average rainfall.
There are forecasts for rainfall in the Plains over the next four days,
with 1 to 2 inches or precipitation possible. But the rain would largely
miss Texas, favoring Oklahoma, Kansas and areas more to the north, said
Svoboda.
Oklahoma also continued to struggle with drought, and the area of the
state in both "extreme" and "exceptional" levels of drought expanded to
92.59 percent in the past week from 85.44 percent in the prior week,
according to the Drought Monitor.
Drought remained a problem for western parts of Louisiana, but did not
expand over the last week in that state, the Drought Monitor said.
Conditions likewise held about even in New Mexico, where more than 72
percent of the state was rated in extreme and exceptional drought.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by John Picinich)