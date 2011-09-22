* Extreme drought levels ease slightly in Texas, Oklahoma

* Wildfires still rage through South, worst in Texas

* No near-term relief seen for parched southern states

By Carey Gillam

Sept 22 Scattered rainfall through the U.S. South brought some brief relief to drought-hit Texas and neighboring states over the last week, but conditions remained dire, according to a climatology report issued Thursday.

Despite a slight retreat from the intense drought that has shattered records throughout the region, Texas continued to suffer the most devastation, according to a weekly report dubbed the U.S. Drought Monitor issued Thursday by a consortium of state and federal climatologists.

The key agricultural state is suffering from the longest one-year dry period on record, with losses estimated at more than $5 billion.

"It's still bad. They are still having fires," said Michael Brewer, a climatologist with the National Climatic Data Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"I don't think Texas is out of the woods. And looking at the forecast, it doesn't look like it is getting any rosier," Brewer said.

The drought has made for the worst wildfire season in Texas history. More than 3.6 million acres in the Lone Star State have been scorched by wildfires since November.

Ranchers are culling their cattle herds because of a lack of food and water for the animals. And farmers have seen their crops burn up in their fields.

According to Thursday's Drought Monitor report, more than 96 percent of the state still is engulfed by extreme and exceptional levels of drought, the highest measurements by the Drought Mitigation Center. But that level dropped to 96.10 from 96.75 within the last week.

Exceptional drought levels dropped to 85.43 percent from 87.83 percent of the state, the report said.

Drought Monitor map: droughtmonitor.unl.edu/

Oklahoma likewise continued to struggle with drought, though the area of the state in both extreme and exceptional levels of drought fell to 90 percent in the past week from 92.59 percent in the prior week, according to the Drought Monitor.

Drought remained a problem for western parts of Louisiana, but levels were unchanged over the last week in that state, the Drought Monitor said.

Conditions improved in New Mexico. Climatologists reported 69.61 percent of that state in extreme and exceptional drought, down from 72.20 percent a week earlier.

Forecasters said through cooler-than-normal temperatures should move into the South starting next week, though no significant rainfall was forecast for the region. (Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by John Picinich)