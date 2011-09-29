* In Texas, pastures and ranges decimated

* Rainfall eases dryness in Oklahoma slightly

* Kansas conditions deteriorate a bit

By Carey Gillam

Sept 29 A series of rain showers through parts of the drought-stricken central and southern U.S. Plains gave some respite over the last week, but people and animals alike continued to suffer, according to a national drought report issued Thursday.

The rains primarily helped eastern Oklahoma, Arkansas and southern Missouri, but were not enough to turn the region around after months with barely a drop of rain and a run of intense heat.

"While it did improve short- and long-term precipitation deficits some, impacts, especially to agriculture, are still extreme," the U.S. Drought Monitor report stated.

The drought report is issued weekly by a consortium of state and federal climatologists.

Texas continued to be the heart of the historic drought as wildfires ravaged not only pastures and cropland, but parks and neighborhoods too.

The wildfires that have roared across Texas in the past nine months have caused $152 million in direct losses to the state's farmers and ranchers, economists at Texas A&M University estimated on Wednesday.

More than 1,500 horses, cattle, sheep and goats have been killed by the wildfires, according to university research.

And livestock are also dying from a lack of forage and adequate water.

The big agricultural state is suffering from the longest dry period on record, with total losses estimated at more than $5 billion.

According to Thursday's report, 85.75 percent of Texas ranked as suffering from "exceptional" drought, the highest level reported, according to the Drought Monitor.

A week ago, an estimated 85.43 percent of the Lone Star State was rated in the worst category.

Drought Monitor map: droughtmonitor.unl.edu/

From June through August, Texas suffered the hottest three months ever recorded in the history of the United States, according to the National Weather Service.

And the 12 months ending on Aug. 31 were the driest 12 months in Texas history, with most of the state receiving just 21 percent of its annual average rainfall.

Oklahoma likewise struggled with drought, despite the recent rains, with the area of the state in both "extreme" and "exceptional" levels of drought at 90 percent, down from 92.59 percent.

Kansas saw the areas of extreme and exceptional drought expand to 28.54 percent of that state from 27.24 percent. Kansas is a top wheat producing state and farmers are now planting the new winter wheat crop and need adequate rain for the seeds to germinate. (Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by John Picinich)