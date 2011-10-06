* Devastating drought expands in Texas

By Carey Gillam

Oct 6 A devastating drought expanded in Texas over the last week as rain showers dotting the U.S. Plains mostly missed the thirsty Southern state, according to a national drought report issued Thursday.

Moderate to locally heavy rains fell on northeastern Oklahoma and southern Missouri, but appeared insufficient to substantially change the drought there.

And in the key farming and ranching state of Texas, conditions grew more dire. Kansas, a top wheat-growing state, also saw dryness expand, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a weekly summary issued by a consortium of state and federal climatologists.

Another chance of rain was predicted through Oct. 10. Forecasters said a band of rainshowers will move across the central and western Plains, and the northwestern part of Texas through Nebraska and the Dakotas.

But dry weather was forecast to return Oct 11-15, the Drought Monitor said.

Texas so far has suffered more than $5 billion in agricultural losses, and wildfires have scorched millions of acres as the state suffers its longest dry period on record.

According to Thursday's report, 97 percent of the state was considered in extreme or excpetional drought, the highest level reported.

And 87.98 percent of Texas ranked as suffering from exceptional drought alone, according to the Drought Monitor. A week ago, an estimated 85.475 percent of the Lone Star State was rated in the worst category.

Oklahoma saw some slight improvement in the last week, with 90 percent of the state in extreme or exceptional drought, down from 92.59 percent a week earlier.

But Kansas saw the areas of extreme and exceptional drought expand to 32.83 percent of that state from 28.54 percent. Farmers are now planting the new winter wheat crop and need adequate rain for the seeds to germinate. (Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by John Picinich)