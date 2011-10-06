* Devastating drought expands in Texas
* Rain in forecast for Plains over several days
* Kansas deteriorates but Oklahoma improves
By Carey Gillam
Oct 6 A devastating drought expanded in Texas over the last
week as rain showers dotting the U.S. Plains mostly missed the thirsty
Southern state, according to a national drought report issued Thursday.
Moderate to locally heavy rains fell on northeastern Oklahoma and
southern Missouri, but appeared insufficient to substantially change the
drought there.
And in the key farming and ranching state of Texas, conditions grew
more dire. Kansas, a top wheat-growing state, also saw dryness expand,
according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a weekly summary issued by a
consortium of state and federal climatologists.
Another chance of rain was predicted through Oct. 10. Forecasters said
a band of rainshowers will move across the central and western Plains, and
the northwestern part of Texas through Nebraska and the Dakotas.
But dry weather was forecast to return Oct 11-15, the Drought Monitor
said.
Texas so far has suffered more than $5 billion in agricultural losses,
and wildfires have scorched millions of acres as the state suffers its
longest dry period on record.
According to Thursday's report, 97 percent of the state was considered
in extreme or excpetional drought, the highest level reported.
And 87.98 percent of Texas ranked as suffering from exceptional drought
alone, according to the Drought Monitor. A week ago, an estimated 85.475
percent of the Lone Star State was rated in the worst category.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Drought Monitor map: droughtmonitor.unl.edu/
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Oklahoma saw some slight improvement in the last week, with 90 percent
of the state in extreme or exceptional drought, down from 92.59 percent a
week earlier.
But Kansas saw the areas of extreme and exceptional drought expand to
32.83 percent of that state from 28.54 percent. Farmers are now planting
the new winter wheat crop and need adequate rain for the seeds to
germinate.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by John Picinich)