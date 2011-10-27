* Drought contracts in parts of US South, Plains
Oct 27 With the onset of fall weather, the U.S. South was
starting to creep out of a devastating drought that has caused billions of
dollars in damages, according to a national drought report issued
Thursday.
For parts of Texas and Oklahoma, it has been the longest dry spell on
record.
Recent rainfall, including showers moving through parts of the Plains
this week, helped replenish thirsty soils and barren ponds and reservoirs,
though climatologists warned that it will take significant rainfall to
overcome this summer's record heat and long-term drought.
As winter approaches and temperatures cool, less moisture will
evaporate. That should help improve circumstances through Texas, parts of
Oklahoma and elsewhere that have suffered from a long-lasting drought,
according to the Drought Monitor report issued by a team of federal and
academic climatologists.
The Drought Monitor stated that 90.87 percent of the Lone Star State
was considered in extreme or exceptional drought. That was down from 91.87
percent a week earlier and the peak of 96.99 percent in the Oct. 4 report.
And the worst level of drought, exceptional drought, fell to 69.61
percent from 72.61 percent of the state, according to the Drought Monitor.
Texas so far has suffered more than $5 billion in agricultural losses,
and wildfires have scorched millions of acres during the state's longest
dry period on record.
Over the last week, Oklahoma also saw an improvement in the level of
exceptional drought, which dropped to 54.84 from 59.09 percent of the
state. And taking into account the second-worst level of drought, extreme
drought, the dryness contracted to 86.26 percent from 87.85 percent.
Louisiana saw drought levels hold unchanged with exceptional drought
spread through 35.36 percent of the state.
But drought in the key wheat-producing state of Kansas grew worse,
expanding to 34.06 percent of the state in extreme or exceptional drought
from 32.50 percent a week earlier.
