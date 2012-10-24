UPDATE 2-Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he is people's choice for 2018 election
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
Oct 24 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Wednesday, despite slightly lower sales hurt by declining volume.
The No. 3 soft drink maker of brands like 7UP and Sunkist, said net income rose to $179 million, or 84 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $154 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding commodity-related accounting gains, earnings were 79 cents per share.
Net sales were $1.528 billion, versus $1.529 billion in the year-earlier period.
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.
HARARE, Feb 19 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was quoted as saying on Sunday that his ZANU-PF party and the people saw no viable successor to him for general elections in 2018.