April 25 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
posted a lower quarterly profit that missed Wall Street
estimates as higher commodity costs hurt margins, but the soft
drinks maker stood by its full-year targets.
The maker of Sunkist and 7UP sodas, as well as its namesake
beverages, earned $102 million, or 48 cents a share, for the
first quarter, down from $114 million or 50 cents a share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 46 cents a share, while
analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, were expecting
48 cents a share.
Net sales rose 2 percent to $1.36 billion, in line with
market expectations.
For the year, the company expects net sales growth near the
low end of its long-term range of 3 percent to 5 percent and
earnings per share to range from $2.90 to $2.98 per share.
