Oct 26 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc ( DPS.N ) posted a slightly higher-than-expected quarterly profit, but stood by its full-year outlook, as it expects costs to come in at the high end of its forecast range. Its shares fell more than 3 percent.

KEY POINTS

Q3 2011 Estimate* Q3 2010

Net sales $1.53 bln $1.53 bln $1.46 bln

Net income $154 mln -- $144 mln

EPS $0.71 $0.70 $0.60

- The company affirmed its full-year forecast, which calls for earnings per share of $2.70 to $2.78 and a sales rise of between 3 percent and 5 percent.

- Dr Pepper Snapple said it expected its cost of goods to increase at the high end of its 7 percent to 9 percent range, due to increased prices of packaging and ingredients like apple juice concentrate.

MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY

- Dr Pepper shares were down 3.5 percent at $37.95 in midday trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

- Even though the earnings exceeded Wall Street estimates by a penny, analysts said the beat was due mostly to a lower share count and a lower tax rate.

Third-quarter results "were softer than we had anticipated," said Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog.

"Overall, it appears Dr Pepper Snapple is facing somewhat more challenging competitive environment and cost pressures than we had anticipated," she added.

Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; editing by John Wallace and Lisa Von Ahn)