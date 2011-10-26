Oct 26 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc (DPS.N)
posted a slightly higher-than-expected quarterly profit, but
stood by its full-year outlook, as it expects costs to come in
at the high end of its forecast range. Its shares fell more
than 3 percent.
KEY POINTS
Q3 2011 Estimate* Q3 2010
Net sales $1.53 bln $1.53 bln $1.46 bln
Net income $154 mln -- $144 mln
EPS $0.71 $0.70 $0.60
- The company affirmed its full-year forecast, which calls
for earnings per share of $2.70 to $2.78 and a sales rise of
between 3 percent and 5 percent.
- Dr Pepper Snapple said it expected its cost of goods to
increase at the high end of its 7 percent to 9 percent range,
due to increased prices of packaging and ingredients like apple
juice concentrate.
MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY
- Dr Pepper shares were down 3.5 percent at $37.95 in
midday trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
- Even though the earnings exceeded Wall Street estimates
by a penny, analysts said the beat was due mostly to a lower
share count and a lower tax rate.
Third-quarter results "were softer than we had
anticipated," said Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog.
"Overall, it appears Dr Pepper Snapple is facing somewhat
more challenging competitive environment and cost pressures
than we had anticipated," she added.
Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; editing by John
Wallace and Lisa Von Ahn)