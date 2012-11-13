BRIEF-Philip Morris expects FY 2017 earnings per share $4.80 to $4.95
* Philip morris international Inc Presents at the consumer analyst group of new york conference; increases 2017 full-year reported diluted eps guidance for currency only
Nov 13 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc on Tuesday sold $500 million senior notes in a two-part deal, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DR PEPPER SNAPPLE TRANCHE 1 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 2 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.225 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.117 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 110 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 2.7 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.627 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.743 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 115 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
* Philip morris international Inc Presents at the consumer analyst group of new york conference; increases 2017 full-year reported diluted eps guidance for currency only
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 Protesters opposed to the Dakota Access pipeline braced for a showdown with authorities as some vowed to defy Wednesday's deadline to abandon the camp they have occupied for months in a bid to halt the project.
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc to acquire Coleman Aerospace; expanding into target missile vehicle business