July 26 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
reported a higher second-quarter profit on Thursday and affirmed
its full-year outlook, helped by price increases.
The maker of 7UP, Sunkist and other drinks said net income
was $178 million, or 83 cents per share, up from $172 million,
or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 85 cents per share.
Net sales rose to $1.62 billion from $1.58 billion.
The company stood by its full-year forecast, which calls for
net sales growth near the low end of its long-term range of 3 to
5 percent and earnings per share of $2.90 to $2.98.
Higher packaging and ingredient prices should lead full-year
costs to increase 2 percent, the company said.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn)