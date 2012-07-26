* Q2 adj earnings/share $0.85 vs Wall Street view of $0.82
* Prices up, volume down
(Adds analysts' estimates; changes headline)
July 26 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
stood by its full-year forecast on Thursday despite a
higher-than-expected second-quarter profit that was helped by
price increases.
The maker of 7UP, Sunkist and other drinks said it still
expected net sales growth near the low end of its long-term
range of 3 percent to 5 percent and earnings per share of $2.90
to $2.98 for 2012.
Higher packaging and ingredient prices should lead full-year
costs to increase 2 percent, the company said.
In the second quarter, net income was $178 million, or 83
cents per share, up from $172 million, or 77 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 85 cents per share. On that
basis, analysts on average were expecting 82 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 2 percent to $1.62 billion, lifted by price
increases and the company's selling more higher-priced drinks.
Volumes fell, however, as those price increases turned off some
consumers.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn)