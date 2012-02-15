(Corrects paragraph 1 to clarify that the company's 2012 profit
forecast was largely above expectations, not below)
* Q4 EPS $0.82 vs est $0.74
* Sales $1.46 bln vs est $1.45 bln
Feb 15 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
reported higher-than-expected quarterly results, helped by
higher selling prices of its drinks, and the company forecast a
2012 profit largely above market expectations.
Shares of the company rose 2 percent to $40 before the bell.
They closed at $39.11 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
The maker of Sunkist and 7UP sodas said fourth-quarter net
income was $166 million or 77 cents a share, compared with $112
million, or 49 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 82 cents a share.
Net sales rose 3 percent to $1.46 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 74 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $1.45 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Dr Pepper expects a fiscal 2012 profit of $2.90 to $2.98 a
share, excluding items, compared with analysts' average estimate
of $2.91 a share.
It expects full-year sales growth near the low-end of its
long-term target range of 3 to 5 percent.
