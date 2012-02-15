* Q4 adj. EPS $0.82 vs est $0.74
Feb 15 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
reported strong quarterly results and forecast a 2012 profit
largely above estimates, as higher selling prices help offset
lower demand for its sodas, sending its shares up 6 percent.
The maker of Sunkist and 7UP sodas expects a fiscal 2012
profit of $2.90 to $2.98 a share, excluding items, compared with
analysts' average estimate of $2.91 a share.
It expects full-year sales growth near the low end of its
long-term target range of 3 to 5 percent.
Dr Pepper has been passing on higher ingredient and
packaging costs to shoppers. In the latest quarter, higher
selling prices added 4 percent to sales, even as volumes fell
slightly.
However, margins in the quarter were dented by higher costs.
Gross margins fell to 58.7 percent from 60.8 percent in the
year-ago quarter.
The company said its cost of goods would rise by 2 to 3
percent in fiscal 2012.
Fourth-quarter net income was $166 million, or 77 cents a
share, compared with $112 million, or 49 cents a share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 82 cents a share.
Net sales rose 3 percent to $1.46 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 74 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $1.45 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were up at $39.92 on Wednesday morning
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)